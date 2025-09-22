Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Contract awarded for the Lake Montauk Harbor dredging project

Contract awarded for the Lake Montauk Harbor dredging project

Dredging
September 22, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

H&L Contracting of Bay Shore, NY, has won an $8.9 million USACE contract for the Lake Montauk Harbor Navigation Improvement Project.

Photo courtesy of USACE

The Lake Montauk Harbor dredging project, which is located within the Town of East Hampton, will deepen the channel to 17 feet to ensure continued safe access for commercial, recreational, and Coast Guard vessels.

“The Lake Montauk Harbor Navigation Improvement Project is vital to maintaining safe navigation and supporting the economic and operational needs of this region,” said Colonel Alex Young, commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New York District. “I’d like to thank all of our partners at the federal, state, and local levels for their support.”

Once complete, the project will address critical navigation needs, support the maritime economy, and enhance public safety along the region’s coastline.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles