Dredging starts soon at Culasi Port in Roxas City

September 22, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) said that they will soon pursue a dredging operation at the Culasi Port in Roxas City to make it more competitive and further develop the economic potential of the seaport.

photo courtesy of pia.gov.ph

Once our seaport is developed, it means large ships will be able to dock, and it will be more convenient for us because we will no longer have to rely on the ports of neighboring provinces,” said Roxas City mayor, Ronnie Dadivas.

Last July, an international cargo ship from Vietnam docked at the Culasi Port to deliver a shipment of rice, which manifests the port’s growing potential ahead of its full development, said PPA.

We really encouraged them to come here because we need to boost activity in this area. It will help create jobs, lower the prices of our commodities, and most importantly, stimulate employment and improve the overall economy,” the mayor added.

There will be more cargo vessels to come after the port development, Dadivas concluded.

