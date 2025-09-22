Tallvine acquires Donjon Marine

Back to overview
Dredging
September 22, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Tallvine Partners today acquired Donjon Marine, dredging and marine infrastructure platform based in New Jersey with operations across the U.S.

photo courtesy of Donjon Marine

The acquisition marks the creation of Tallvine’s third platform and the establishment of its North American marine infrastructure strategy. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The launch of our marine infrastructure platform and acquisition of Donjon Marine underscore our commitment to investing in resilient, essential infrastructure that supports global commerce, advances environmental stewardship, and delivers stable, recurring cash flows,” said Thomas Lefebvre, Partner & CEO of Tallvine Partners.

Donjon’s John A. Witte, Jr., a seasoned executive with over four decades of experience in the maritime sector, will continue to lead the business as its CEO, alongside Thomas and Paul Witte, as part of the platform’s executive team. 

In addition, Thoroughbred LLC – led by Co-Founders and Managing Partners Charles Wesley and Aaron Bowlds – will serve as industrial partner in the platform.

Donjon Marine, founded in 1964 and headquartered in Hillside, is a marine infrastructure platform, renowned for its expertise in dredging solutions, salvage operations and emergency response, heavy lift and towing capabilities, and environmental remediation. 

