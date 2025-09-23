Dredger Sospan Dau once again returning to the Portsmouth Harbour

Back to overview
Dredging
September 23, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The King’s Harbour Master Portsmouth has announced the start of the next phase of maintenance dredging works in the port area.

Photo courtesy of ABP

Starting this week, Boskalis Westminster Ltd will be conducting bathymetric survey and maintenance dredging works within Portsmouth Harbour and the main approach channel.

According to the KHM Portsmouth, the works will take place within the confines of No.2 Basin HM Naval Base Portsmouth and the western side of Oil Fuel Jetty, from 25 September to 3 October 2025.

The survey vessel for these works is the ‘ATHOS’ (LOA 11.4m). The two vessels involved in the dredge works are the multi-cat ‘WILLDISCOVER’ (LOA 24.0m), carrying out the plough works, and the Trailer Suction Hopper Dredger (TSHD) ‘SOSPAN DAU’ (LOA 72.8m).

