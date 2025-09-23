President Muizzu: Naalaafushi to gain 15 hectares of reclaimed land

Back to overview
Land Reclamation
September 23, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

President of the Republic of Maldives, Dr Mohamed Muizzu, said that 15 hectares of new land will be reclaimed for M. Naalaafushi – an area larger than the island’s current landmass.

photo courtesy of President's Office

During his yesterday’s visit to the island, the President also said that land reclamation, harbor expansion, and causeway development will be undertaken by a single contractor, with physical works scheduled to start in December this year.

Ministry of Construction, Housing and Infrastructure and the Maldives Transport and Contracting Company (MTCC) signed the Naalaafushi agreement yesterday.

Muizzu further outlined forthcoming developments on the island, noting that construction of the new school will be completed by the next academic year, while expansion of the health center’s services and the building of a futsal court are expected to begin later this year.

