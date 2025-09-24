Back to overview
Home Dredging Today BREAKING NEWS: Land reclamation begins for new Vilufushi airport

BREAKING NEWS: Land reclamation begins for new Vilufushi airport

Land Reclamation
September 24, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Maldives Airports Company Limited (MACL) initiated land reclamation works in Th. Vilufushi this morning.

photo courtesy of Maldives Airports Company Limited

The agreement to develop and operate an airport in Vilufushi was signed by Finance Minister Moosa Zameer and MACL’s CEO Ibrahim Shareef Mohamed today.

This ceremony, attended by President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu, also saw the inauguration of the reclamation of land needed for the airport.

According to MACL, the project will include the development of an airport with a 1,200-meter runway, a modern passenger terminal and some other facilities.

photo courtesy of Maldives Airports Company Limited

The officials said that this capital development program will be completed in under 30 months.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles