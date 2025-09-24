Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Dutra to dredge Corpus Christi Entrance Channel

Dutra to dredge Corpus Christi Entrance Channel

Dredging
September 24, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The Dutra Group recently won a $25.7 million USACE contract for maintenance dredging works in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Photo courtesy of Dutra

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston District awarded the FY 25 Corpus Christi Entrance Channel Hopper Dredging contract to Dutra on September 18, 2025.

Under the deal, the contractor will perform maintenance dredging operations to remove shoals from the entrance channel, ensuring the channel remains navigable and operational.

The deadline to complete the Corpus Christi dredging project is May 18, 2026.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles