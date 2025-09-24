J.F. Brennan ready for the Waretown Channel Complex dredging project

Back to overview
Dredging
September 24, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Waretown Channel Complex dredging project is scheduled to begin this month in Barnegat Light Borough and Barnegat, Long Beach, Ocean and Lacey townships in Ocean County, NJ.

Photo courtesy of J.F. Brennan

The $6.2 million project will restore channels to a safe navigable depth. NJDOT’s contractor, J.F. Brennan, will dredge approximately 90,000 cubic yards of fine sand and silt from multiple channels within the Waretown Channel Complex.

The project will restore safe navigation by dredging the channels to their appropriate depths, between six and nine feet.

The dredging, scheduled to begin in September, is expected to be completed in December 2025. Work will be conducted 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

All material removed from the channels will be transported via pipeline and discharged into the Oyster Creek Confined Disposal Facility.

