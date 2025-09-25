All set for the dredging of Stouts Creek Marsh

Back to overview
Dredging
September 25, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) has announced the start of Stouts Creek Marsh dredging project in Lacey and Berkley, Ocean County.

Photo courtesy of H&L Contracting

NJDOT’s contractor, H&L Contracting, will dredge fine sand and silt from multiple channels within the Edwin B. Forsythe National Wildlife Refuge.

The project will restore safe navigation by dredging the channels to their appropriate depths, between four and six feet.

All material removed from the channels will be transported via pipeline and discharged into Stouts Creek Marsh.

According to NJDOT, dredging operations are scheduled to begin this month and are expected to be completed in February 2026.

