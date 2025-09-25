Back to overview
BREAKING NEWS: Van Oord, FRDP to dredge Fraser River navigation channel

BREAKING NEWS: Van Oord, FRDP to dredge Fraser River navigation channel

Dredging
September 25, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Van Oord and Fraser River Pile and Dredge (FRPD) said that their newly formed partnership, RiverFlow Dredging (RiverFlow), has entered into a long-term agreement with the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority to provide maintenance dredging services for the Fraser River navigation channel.

photo courtesy of Van Oord

According to RiverFlow, the partnership is set to ensure safe access for marine traffic to the Port of Vancouver, Canada’s largest port.

The Fraser River is a critical transport artery for local and national supply chains in Canada.

Sean Baxter, Director, Marine Operations and Harbor Master, Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, said: “Ensuring cargo moves safely and efficiently to and from Port of Vancouver terminals is essential for Canadian goods and commodities to reach international markets, and for Canada to access critical imports. With over $100 billion worth of international trade flowing through the Fraser River annually, maintenance dredging is integral to safe marine operations along this vital trade corridor for the port, British Columbia, and Canada. The port authority is pleased to partner with RiverFlow for the delivery of annual maintenance dredging activities on the Fraser River, beginning in 2026.”  

Sarah Clark, President and Chief Executive Officer, FRPD, added: “Combining our local knowledge and dredging expertise with Van Oord’s international dredging expertise will ensure that the river is maintained to the high standard required for the efficient flow of cargo.”

RiverFlow’s scope of work encompasses annual maintenance dredging of the Fraser River South Arm deep-sea channel, including the berths and approaches to the DP World Fraser Surrey marine terminal.

Approximately 3.0 to 4.5 million cubic meters of sediment will be dredged annually to keep the river navigable for deep-sea vessels, the companies concluded.

