Coastal protection work in full swing at Seaton Hole

Coastal Protection
September 25, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Essential coastal protection work at Seaton Hole is in full swing, East Devon District Council said.

photo courtesy of East Devon District Council

The project – part of a £1.4 million improvement scheme – is a joint effort between East Devon District Council (EDDC) and South West Flood & Coastal.

This very important coastal protection program includes:

  • Delivering approximately 6,500 tons of rock by sea (rock armor) to reinforce the base of the cliffs,
  • Refurbishing or removing existing gabions (wire baskets filled with stone) next to the Check House seawall,
  • Repairs to the Check House seawall itself.

Rock for the scheme is being delivered by sea, the Council said.

The work is expected to be completed by November, with sections of Seaton Hole beach closed periodically for public safety.

