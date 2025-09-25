Back to overview
Dredging on the way for USCG Pier Papa and AIWW

September 25, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Cottrell Contracting of Chesapeake, Virginia, will soon kick off work on an $8.3 million maintenance dredging project in Charleston, South Carolina.

Photo courtesy of USACE

The FY25 USCG Pier Papa and AIWW Maintenance Dredging contract includes removal of approximately 895,000 cubic yards of unclassified material from the USCG Pier Papa and the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway (AIWW), located in Charleston County, South Carolina.

Material dredged from USCG Pier Papa will be placed in the Clouter Creek Placement Area, while material dredged from the AIWW will be placed at the Isle of Palms beach template and in the Open Water placement area at Dewees Inlet.

The contract, awarded by the Army Corps’ Charleston District, has an estimated completion date of March 13, 2026.

