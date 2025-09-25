Dredging wraps up at Bastion Point boat ramp

Back to overview
Dredging
September 25, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Ahead of the Grand Final long weekend, the East Gippsland Shire has dredged the Bastion Point boat ramp to improve boating access for locals and visitors.

photo courtesy of BBV

According to Better Boating Victoria (BBV), contractors removed around 1450 cubic meters of sand, which was left to dry then moved up the beach.

They’ll be back on the job in mid-December to repeat the process, ensuring offshore boating access from Mallacoota for when Santa arrives,” said BBV.

photo courtesy of BBV

This type of maintenance dredging is supported by boating and license fees through the Better Boating Fund.

