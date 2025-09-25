Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Weir delivers two GeoVor 9G dredge cutterheads

Weir delivers two GeoVor 9G dredge cutterheads

Dredging
September 25, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Weir – ESCO Division has successfully completed and delivered two GeoVor 9G cutterheads.

Photo courtesy of Weir

Two of the largest and strongest ESCO GeoVor cutterheads were successfully handed over to one of the company’s European key customers.

These cutters, designed to dredge the toughest materials, will be deployed in the hardest dredgeable soils on the planet.

The GeoVor dredge tooth system features a distinctive hammerless lock that was developed to improve productivity and lower overall operating costs by simplifying tooth replacement and providing excellent reliability.

ESCO teeth and adapters excel in hardness, through-hardening and toughness. They have high performance features to ensure maximum productivity with minimum downtime.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles