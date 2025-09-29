Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Van Oord wins contract for new deep-water berth in Belfast

Van Oord wins contract for new deep-water berth in Belfast

Dredging
September 29, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Van Oord, together with its subsidiary Wicks, has won a contract from GRAHAM Group for the development of a new deep-water berth at Belfast Harbour.

Photo courtesy of Van Oord

According to Van Oord, the project entails a new multipurpose deepwater quay which will be able to accommodate vessels up to 350 metres in length.

This landmark investment is a key deliverable of Belfast Harbour’s Advance Regional Prosperity 2025-2029 strategy.

Van Oord’s involvement in this project will include:

  • Dredging and offshore disposal of approx. 370,000 m³ of seabed material
  • Pre-drilling and installation of 550,000 metres of Prefabricated Vertical Drains by Wicks
  • Reprofiling and protection of existing rock armour revetment

