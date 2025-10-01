Back to overview
Cycle Construction wins Calcasieu River and Pass Dredged Material CDF deal

Dredging
October 1, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Cycle Construction Co. LLC, from Kenner, Louisiana, has signed a $22.1 million firm-fixed-price contract for Calcasieu River and Pass Dredged Material Management Plan CDF-D Degrading.

photo courtesy of Cycle Construction

Bids were solicited via the internet with three received, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) said.

Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of October 30, 2027.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District, is the contracting activity.

The Calcasieu River is a 68 mile deep draft navigation channel located in southwest Louisiana.

The bar channel requires dredging one to two times per Fiscal Year.

Also, the inland reaches between Mile 5.0 and 28.0 require dredging every other year, alternating between Mile 5 and Mile 17 and Mile 17 and Mile 28 every other year, and the uppermost reaches between Mile 28.0 and 36.0 require dredging every 5 to 8 years. 

