Foyle and Marine wins Portrush and Ballycastle Harbors dredging deal

Foyle and Marine wins Portrush and Ballycastle Harbors dredging deal

October 3, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has awarded a contract for dredging works at Portrush and Ballycastle Harbors to Foyle & Marine Dredging Ltd.

photo courtesy of Foyle

As the main contractor, this project represents an important milestone for our company and reflects the trust placed in us to deliver essential marine infrastructure works,” Foyle said.

“We are delighted to be working alongside Doran Consulting, which will act as the Client’s Project Manager.”

According to Foyle, these dredging operations will play a vital role in:

– Ensuring safe and reliable access for harbor users,
– Supporting the growth of local marine and fishing industries,
– Enhancing facilities that underpin the tourism economy in two of Northern Ireland’s most iconic coastal towns.

