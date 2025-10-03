Back to overview
Van Oord nets $81M contract to dredge the Port of Rio Grande

Dredging
October 3, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Eduardo Leite, Governor of the State of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, has signed the order and contract for the dredging works in the Port of Rio Grande.

Photo courtesy of the Government of the Rio Grande do Sul

The $81 million project (432.2 million BRL), which was awarded to Van Oord, will deepen the harbor’s access channel, ensuring safe and efficient navigation in the Port of Rio Grande.

The signing of the documents took place during a visit by the governor to the Rio Grande Shipyard this Wednesday, October 1.

“This is the largest dredging investment ever made in the state’s history and aims to ensure reliable cargo movement, without leaving ships waiting,” commented Leite. “Ensuring the best navigation conditions for the port is essential for retaining and attracting investment, generating jobs, and developing it.”

The dredging will take place in the outer channel, the inner channel, and the berths of the Port of Rio Grande. Over the next 15 months, Van Oord will remove around 15 million cubic meters of sediment over a 30-kilometer stretch, ensuring a 15-meter draft in the main sections of the access channel and the port.

This will ensure adequate conditions for the safe navigation of large vessels, strengthen logistical capacity for the flow of Rio Grande do Sul’s production, boost efficiency, reduce operating costs and increase competitiveness.

