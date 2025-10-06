Port of Los Angeles introduces Pier 500 container terminal project

Back to overview
Business development
October 6, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Port of Los Angeles said that they are seeking proposals from interested parties to participate in the pre-development of Pier 500, a proposed new stand-alone marine container terminal along the Pier 400 Channel.

photo courtesy of portoflosangeles.org

According to their official statement, the selected entity would enter into a public-private pre-development agreement with the Port to scope the project’s financial feasibility, procure entitlements and handle other requirements needed before implementation and build-out of the project.    

For the first time in a generation, the Port of Los Angeles plans to build a new container terminal to meet global supply chain demand for decades into the future,” said Port of Los Angeles Executive Director, Gene Seroka. “The development of the cleanest terminal possible would enhance our efficiency and sustainability while creating new jobs in our communities.” 

As proposed, Pier 500 would be a 200-acre site with two new berths and approximately 3,000 linear feet of new available wharf.

The pre-development process will include all necessary environmental assessments as required under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) and the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA).

The entire proposed Pier 500 project – from pre-development, entitlement procurement, and environmental review to full build-out and operation – is expected to take approximately 10 years, the Port concluded. 

