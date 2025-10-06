Work begins on the $15.1M Langan Lake dredging project

Back to overview
October 6, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The City of Mobile (AL) has commenced work on the multi-million dollar Langan Lake dredging project.

Photo courtesy of the City of Mobile

Before the start of work, the City made changes to traffic flow inside Langan Park to accommodate the Lagan Lake dredging project while maintaining access to park’s amenities.

This includes closure of the Flournoy Drive to allow the dredging contractor access in and out of dewatering areas and temporary reconfiguration of the Max McGill Drive to two-way traffic. Ludlow Circle will remain open to park traffic, but visitors are encouraged to use caution as construction traffic will be frequently traveling between Zeigler Boulevard and Langan Lake.

Representing a $15.1 million investment, the Langan Lake dredging project will remove 225,000 cubic yards of sediment from the lakebed, which will improve overall water quality, remove invasive species and open the lake to expanded recreational activities, like kayaking and canoeing.

In addition to dredging, the project will convert a concrete drainage channel on the northeast side of the park to a naturalized stream, featuring stones and native plants. This will help prevent sediment from re-entering the lake and complement the work previously done to improve water quality on 12 Mille Creek as part of the Three Mobile Creek Watershed Restoration Project.

