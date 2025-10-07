Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Another Latvian port prepared for the winter season

Dredging
October 7, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Filia Dredging has successfully completed another maintenance dredging project in Latvia.

Photo courtesy of Filia Dredging

Last week, the hopper dredger Willem Sr completed dredging work in the Port of Ventspils. Earlier this summer, TSHD Willem Sr also dredged the fishing port of Roja.

Even though they are two completely different ports, Ventspils is spacious and deep while Roja is narrow and shallow, both were successfully and efficiently dredged by TSHD Willem Sr and her crew.

Thanks to the dredging, the two ports can now provide safe navigation and berthing of vessels.

