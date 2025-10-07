BREAKING NEWS: Van Oord wins River Meuse multi-year maintenance contract

Back to overview
Infrastructure
October 7, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Rijkswaterstaat has selected Van Oord for a multi-year maintenance contract covering the entire Dutch stretch of the River Meuse. The contract includes both routine maintenance as well as emergency response services.

photo courtesy of Van Oord

We will be responsible for maintaining the waterway, riverbanks, civil structures, and green areas along the Meuse. We will also be the first party to be called in in the event of an emergency,” Van Oord said.

Commenting the news, Maarten Inpijn, Director of Van Oord Asset Management, said: “The Meuse is familiar territory for us. We can apply our knowledge and extensive experience to take asset management on the Meuse to the next level, together with Rijkswaterstaat.”

We look forward to a successful collaboration with Rijkswaterstaat and other involved parties. Together, we’ll ensure a safe, clean and well-maintained Meuse, now and in the future.”

Execution of the project is set to begin in January 2026.

