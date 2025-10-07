Back to overview
Moreton Bay maintenance dredging wraps up

Moreton Bay maintenance dredging wraps up

Dredging
October 7, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Port of Brisbane Pty Ltd Marine team wrapped up a maintenance dredging project at the Jetty for the City of Moreton Bay recently.

photo courtesy of Port of Brisbane Pty Ltd

With the whale season approaching, the crew mobilized the Ken Harvey – a clamshell grab dredger – to remove sediment and ensure the waterway was deep enough for commercial vessels to access the area safely and reliably.

Over the last twelve months, our Brisbane-based Support Craft team completed over 80 jobs for the Port and external clients, helping to maintain safe, navigable waterways in the region,” the Port said.

According to the Port officials, this project was “a great example of the commercial work the team delivers for clients like local councils, alongside our core role of keeping the Port’s shipping channel at safe depths and open for business.”

