Cashman returns to New Haven Harbor for more dredging

October 10, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Cashman Dredging recently returned to New Haven Harbor, where they will be working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to restore the federal navigation channel to 35 feet.

Photo courtesy of Cashman

The New Haven Harbor dredging project in Connecticut will maintain the 35-foot channel from Long Island Sound to the confluence at the Quinnipiac River.

Around 700,000 cubic yards of predominantly silt and fine grain sand material will be dredged from the channel and turning basin during execution of this project.

Dredging is expected to take 4-5 months to complete, from October 1, 2025 to February 15, 2026, to meet environmental time of year (ToY) restrictions.

