Brookhaven City Council funds Murphey Candler Park dredging

Dredging
October 13, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

At its October 9 meeting, Brookhaven City Council approved to fund “dredging and dredged materials disposal” at Murphey Candler Park in the amount of $1.5 million.

photo courtesy of brookhavenga.gov

The dredging effort will be performed to re-establish lake depths at the southern end of the lake near the embankment at West Nancy Creek Drive, the Council said.

Dredging work is set to begin this month and is expected to wrap up by January 2026, weather permitting.

“A careful refilling of the lake and coordination with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources to restock the lake with a healthy, native fish population will follow,” the Council said.

The contractor, North Georgia Concrete, is already mobilized from their work with the Low Water Drain Rehabilitation project. It is estimated that up to 25 truck trips will take place per day.

