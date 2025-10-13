Back to overview
Home Dredging Today VIDEO: Spotlight on North Myrtle Beach renourishment plan

Beach Nourishment
October 13, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said that the North Myrtle Beach renourishment work will start in December and make its way south, eventually finishing in Garden City.

photo courtesy of USACE

The City of Myrtle Beach section of the project is scheduled to begin in February. Small sections of the beach will be closed as the project takes place, the City said.

This project is necessary because of erosion that came as a result of Hurricane Ian in 2022 and Hurricane Debby in 2024.

According to the City, the project cost is $72 million, and it is paid for entirely by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

