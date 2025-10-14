Back to overview
Tuttle Creek dredging wraps up

Dredging
October 14, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

A first-of-its-kind dredging project at Tuttle Creek Reservoir is now completed.

photo courtesy of USACE

In partnership with the Kansas Water Office, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have worked together to test a new way to manage sediment buildup in Tuttle Creek Lake.

This pioneering project is set to evaluate Water Injection Dredging (WID) as a sustainable alternative to traditional dredging, helping to maintain the lake’s vital water storage capacity.

WID uses a controlled injection of water, under pressure, to resuspend sediment from the reservoir bed and create a density current, allowing it to be carried downstream by gravity and the natural current.

Tuttle Creek Lake is the largest reservoir in the Kansas River Basin. Over 40% of the population of Kansas, including the urban areas of Topeka, Kansas City, Manhattan and Lawrence, depend on the flood control and water supply benefits of Tuttle Creek Lake, and many more utilize the recreational and environmental benefits.

