Beach nourishment pilot project kicks off at Dominion Beach

Beach Nourishment
October 16, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Construction work started this week on a beach nourishment pilot project at Dominion Beach, Province of Nova Scotia said.

photo courtesy of parks.novascotia.ca

Build Nova Scotia’s Sydney office is managing the project on behalf of the Department of Natural Resources.

The project consists of adding cobble and gravel to the southeastern end of the beach.

After that, monitoring will assess the effectiveness of this approach to preserve the beach and mitigate coastal erosion and breaches.

Work is expected to be completed by mid November, the Province said.

