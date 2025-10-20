Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Dredging part of the Omi Eko project

Dredging part of the Omi Eko project

Infrastructure
October 20, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The Lagos State Government has officially launched the Omi Eko Project, a landmark initiative aimed at transforming water transportation in the state.

Photo courtesy of the Lagos Government

The project, spearheaded by the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), represents a major step toward achieving a cleaner, smarter, and more efficient urban mobility system.

The €410 million Omi Eko project has two key components. The first covers the construction of inland waterways infrastructure, including 15 priority ferry routes, the dredging and marking of 140 kilometers of channels, and the development of 25 ferry terminals and jetties with electric charging points, maintenance depots, and improved road connections.

The second focuses on sustainable operations, with over 75 electric-powered ferries, intelligent transport systems for ticketing and passenger information, and capacity building for the LASWA.

This will give Lagosians more options to move safely and efficiently while easing congestion and supporting economic growth.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles