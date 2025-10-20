Eurobodalla Council: Sand scraping shores up Surfside dunes

Back to overview
Beach Nourishment
October 20, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Eurobodalla Council undertook a one-off round of beach scraping at Surfside last month. The work to repair erosion on the East Beach reserve involved shifting sand from the intertidal zone to rebuild the dune.

photo courtesy of transport.nsw.gov.au

Council’s coordinator of natural resources Heidi Thomson says the rebuild was done using a bulldozer – with jute matting laid down to stabilize the dune and 3,000 plants to be put in next weekend.

The work is a short-term buffer against the sea, buying residents some breathing time and allowing the dune time to settle. Residents and visitors can help the process by not walking on the dune area until it has stabilized,” Ms Thomson said.

“It’s short-term protection in response to strong community concern, with emergency funding from the NSW Government’s emergency works funding stream. Longer-term solutions will depend on sand movement and coastal processes well beyond Council’s reach.”

With the scraped sand settling, the Surfside Landcare group and residents will replant the dune with native coastal species. 

Transport for NSW is dredging the nearby channel, moving sand offshore where it will nourish Surfside’s east and west beaches over coming months.

