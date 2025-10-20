USACE to award the FY26 Willapa Harbor dredging contract

Back to overview
Dredging
October 20, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Seattle District will soon release a solicitation seeking private companies to conduct the FY26 Willapa Harbor Maintenance Dredging project.

Photo courtesy of the Washington Department of Ecology

Earlier this summer, USACE held a Virtual Industry Day to provide additional information about the upcoming Willapa Harbor dredging project.

According to the Seattle District, the project includes maintenance dredging of the Bay Center, Nahcotta, and Tokeland Federal Navigation Channels to their authorized depths. Around 180,000 cubic yards of material is expected to be dredged across the three features via mechanical clamshell dredging.

The work window varies by project features, but ranges between 16 July through 15 Feb of any given calendar year for each specific project feature. The in-water work windows are as follows:

  • Tokeland Marina: 16 July 2026 through 15 February 2027
  • Nahcotta: 16 July 2026 through 01 February 2027
  • Bay Center and Palix River: 16 July 2026 through 30 September 2026

