Beach renourishment continues along the Captiva shoreline (VIDEO)

Beach Nourishment
October 22, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Works are progressing nicely on the 2025 Captiva Beach Renourishment project in Florida.

Sand placement began in late September at the southern end of the island and will continue north toward the Redfish Pass.

The plan is for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company to pump around 800,000 cubic yards of beach quality sand on the Captiva shoreline before the end of November deadline.

Captiva Beach Timetable:

  • Week 1 (Sept 20-27): Turner Beach area (complete);
  • Weeks 2-8 (Sept 28—Nov 15): Work will advance systematically northward along the island (ongoing);
  • Week 9 (Nov 16-20): Final touch-up and completion near Redfish Pass.

This beach renourishment project is an investment in Captiva’s future—enhancing storm protection, improving recreational access, and supporting the health of the coastal ecosystem.

