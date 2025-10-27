Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Essential sea defense works underway in Peacehaven

Essential sea defense works underway in Peacehaven

Coastal Erosion
October 27, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Lewes District Council will be carrying out essential repair and maintenance works on the seawall in Peacehaven over the next few weeks.

photo courtesy of Lewes District Council

These vital repairs are crucial for maintaining the sea defenses that protect the Peacehaven coastline, the Council said.

Commenting the latest news, Councillor Emily O’Brien, Cabinet Member for Cabinet Member for Climate, Nature and Food Systems, said: “The sea defenses are paramount to protecting our community in Peacehaven. We will complete the repairs as quickly and efficiently as possible, with every effort made to minimize disruption to those living along the coast while these essential works take place.”

According to the Council, the seawall is around 50 years old and is more susceptible to the impact of winter storms.

The works, funded by Lewes District Council, are being undertaken by Thorne Civil Engineers.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles