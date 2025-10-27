ML Dredging conducting maintenance works in Cowes

Back to overview
October 27, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Dredging operations for the new Marina have commenced within Cowes Harbour as part of ongoing maintenance to ensure safe navigation and effective harbour management.

Photo courtesy of CHC

Work is currently taking place in the area off East Cowes Esplanade, located to the east of the Main Fairway and south of the Eastern Channel. The programme began on Friday, October 10th and is expected to continue for approximately 16 weeks.

ML Dredging’s backhoe dredger Witton will be operating within the dredge area, supported by barges (Split 2 and Split 3) transporting material to the designated spoil ground via the Eastern entrance, weather and traffic permitting. On occasion, the main entrance may be used.

Operations will run on a 24-hour tidal basis, and every effort will be made to minimise noise and light disturbance during nighttime hours.

In addition, Cowes Yacht Haven, Cowes Corinthian Yacht Club, Tides Reach and Shepards Marina will undertake a short programme of dredging which began on Monday, October 20, and could last up to six weeks.

