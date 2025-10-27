Preston Beach recycling scheme about to begin

Back to overview
Beach Nourishment
October 27, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Environment Agency (EA) said that they will be delivering a beach recycling scheme on Preston Beach in Weymouth in the following weeks.

photo courtesy of dorsetcoasthaveyoursay.co.uk

According to the latest project update, the operations will start on November 7 and should last for just over 2 weeks, ending on November 24, depending on weather conditions. 

During the works, machinery will move material from the North end of the beach, near Furzy Cliffs, back towards the Greenhill rock groyne end of the beach. This material has moved along the beach over time through a combination of coastal processes, such as longshore drift. 

EA said that the beach material will be moved back to the South and central section of the beach to protect current underlying coastal defenses and improve the resilience of the defenses against wave overtopping during the winter months.

Preston Beach is located towards the North East of Weymouth Bay in Dorset and is a popular amenity destination for a range of activities ranging from water sports to walking. The beach extends from the Greenhill rock groyne to Bowleaze Cove.

The 1.4km long beach is orientated from South West to North East and is adjacent to the B3155 Preston Beach Road, a significant highway route for the town of Weymouth. 

