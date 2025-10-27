VIDEO: Dredge barge sinks in Port of Saint-Malo

Back to overview
Dredging
October 27, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

A serious maritime accident occurred off Saint-Malo earlier this month, when a dredge barge tragically capsized at sea.

YouTube screenshot

According to local media, the dredge workers barely had time to leap into the freezing water as the vessel flipped and vanished beneath the surface.

The officials haven’t confirmed yet what caused the barge to overturn. Reports say that everyone made it out safely.

