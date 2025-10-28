Back to overview
Port of Tanjung Pelepas builds Berth Zero, dredging and land reclamation included

October 28, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Port of Tanjung Pelepas (PTP), a joint venture between Malaysia-based MMC Group and APM Terminals, is set to develop a new berth – named Berth Zero – as part of its expansion plan.

photo courtesy of mmcports.com.my

The Berth Zero development was awarded last week to the joint venture of MMC Engineering Sdn. Bhd. and Antara Koh (M) Sdn. Bhd. (MMCE-AKSB JV) as an extension within PTP’s undeveloped land bank.

The project encompasses dredging, land reclamation and the construction of a 360-metre berth along PTP’s linear wharf, equipped with four quay cranes and a yard fully prepared for electric rubber-tyred gantry (e-RTG) cranes.

Commenting the latest news, PTP Chairman, Tan Sri Che Khalib Mohamad Noh, said: “PTP’s key expansion plan is centred on optimising our existing footprint, with the aim of increasing the terminal’s total handling capacity to approximately 16 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) over the next two and a half years.”

PTP has recently been rated by Alphaliner as the world’s fastest-growing port at +15.4% in the first half of 2025, marking the highest growth rate among the Top 30 global ports under the research house’s ranking.

Also, PTP is a key Asian hub under the Gemini Cooperation.

