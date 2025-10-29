Alabama Port Authority, APM Terminals advance plans for Port of Mobile new berth

Back to overview
Dredging
October 29, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Alabama Port Authority and APM Terminals Mobile have announced an agreement to proceed with construction of a new 1,300-foot (~400 meter) container berth at the Port of Mobile.

photo courtesy of APM Terminals

This $131 million project, funded by federal appropriations to the Port Authority and enhanced by private investments from APM Terminals, marks the next major investment in the growth of the Mobile container terminal,” the companies said.

“Berth capacity will increase by 50%, enabling the terminal to handle three ultra-large container vessels (ULCVs) simultaneously, significantly enhancing the Port of Mobile’s service offering and capacity for container traffic in the Gulf.”

This Phase V project is the latest piece of a multi-phase expansion effort undertaken by the Alabama Port Authority and APM Terminals Mobile to ensure Mobile remains one of America’s most competitive and resilient container gateways. It follows the recent completion of a $366 million project that deepened the Mobile Harbor to 50 feet, making it the deepest container port on the US Gulf Coast. 

Construction on the new berth is expected to begin in 2026, with completion targeted for 24 months after groundbreaking.

According to APM Terminals, once the additional dock is completed, the annual berth capacity of this facility will be 1.4 million TEU, supported by a total of seven ship-to-shore cranes.

