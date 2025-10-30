Italdraghe’s Octopus raises the bar in Muggia

Back to overview
October 30, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The dredging operations at the entrance of the Rio Ospo in Muggia are moving forward according to schedule.

photo courtesy of Adriacos

Adriacos S.R.L. said that the main goal of this dredging program is to improve navigability of the waterway. This decades-long effort is set to restore a suitable depth for the vessels in the area.

This very important dredging project is being undertaken with an Italdraghe multifunctional dredger – model Octopus.

photo courtesy of Adriacos

According to Italdraghe, this dredger is specifically designed for multi purposes work with only one machine – water work, for working from the land side, suction dredging, excavating, raking and pile-driving.

