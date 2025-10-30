Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Yamuna River cleanup: Government of Delhi opts for Watermaster Eco-Dredger

Yamuna River cleanup: Government of Delhi opts for Watermaster Eco-Dredger

Dredging
October 30, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Honorable Mr. Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, Minister for Irrigation & Flood Control, Government of Delhi, and his engineering team visited Finland last week to inspect the Watermaster Eco-Dredger, which will soon begin cleaning the Yamuna River in Delhi.

photo courtesy of Watermaster/Aquamec

The Yamuna River has long struggled with pollution and sediment buildup.

This dredging program will help restore its natural flow, reduce flood risks, ease pressure on regulator drains, and improve water quality throughout Delhi, Watermaster/Aquamec Ltd. said.

During the visit, the Minister Verma said: “This machine will help us clean the Yamuna faster and more effectively than ever before. By adopting world-class tools and techniques, we are ensuring that Delhi’s future is cleaner, greener, and safer from floods.”  

According to the Finish company, this piece of dredging equipment is capable of operating both on land and in water.

The dredger is expected to arrive in India before December and will be operational from January.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles