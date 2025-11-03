Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Haskoning completes major maritime infrastructure project in Tonga

Haskoning completes major maritime infrastructure project in Tonga

Infrastructure
November 3, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Haskoning and McConnell Dowell have successfully completed a landmark maritime infrastructure upgrade in the Kingdom of Tonga, transforming the nation’s only international port into a modern, climate-resilient facility.

Photo courtesy of Haskoning

The project has not only rebuilt but also extended key sections of the Queen Sālote International Wharf, with the new design allowing for larger vessels, increased cargo throughput, and enhanced safety.

The wharf upgrade has more than doubled the port’s operational efficiency, allowing vessels up to 220 metres in length and increasing capacity to 45,000 TEU containers annually.

Delivered in partnership with the Tongan government, Ministry of Infrastructure, and the Ports Authority, the project was funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Australian Infrastructure Financing Facility for the Pacific (AIFFP). The $70 million project represents one of the largest infrastructure investments in Tonga’s history.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles