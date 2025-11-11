Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Queensland Government unlocking Port Hinchinbrook full potential

Queensland Government unlocking Port Hinchinbrook full potential

Dredging
November 11, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Port Hinchinbrook has been announced as Queensland’s first-ever Provisional Priority Development Area (PPDA), which will unlock the full tourism, economic and residential potential of the marina and the surrounding Cardwell region.

Photo courtesy of Premier David Crisafulli

The declaration allows the Queensland Government to begin to transform the port and surrounding areas into a thriving precinct by:

  • beginning work to reinstate all-tide access for boats to the port’s marina and public waterways
  • by removing dredging spoil restoring clear access for the local Coast Guard to improve safety for boaties
  • resolving long-standing legal issues that have impeded the redevelopment and economic future of the port.

Economic Development Queensland will lead the initiative in partnership with Cassowary Coast Regional Council, industry, the community and other key stakeholders.

Prior to formalisation of the Provisional Priority Development Area, Economic Development Queensland will secure all final approvals for infrastructure works including the dredging to be completed at Port Hinchinbrook.

Premier David Crisafulli said that the Government was delivering a fresh start for Port Hinchinbrook. “Port Hinchinbrook has been neglected for too long and today marks the beginning of a new chapter for this proud North Queensland community,” Crisafulli said.

He also added that the historic declaration is the first step towards unlocking the port’s economic and tourism potential and fixing the issues that have held this community back.

The local residents have approximately six-seven weeks to provide feedback prior to the formalisation of the Provisional Priority Development Area in January 2026, with enabling works to follow and dredging set to commence in the second half of 2026.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles