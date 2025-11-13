Sandbridge Beach replenishment project scheduled for late 2026

Back to overview
Beach Nourishment
November 13, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk District is preparing to award a construction contract for the upcoming Sandbridge Beach Erosion and Control and Hurricane Protection project, located in Hampton Roads, Virginia.

Photo courtesy of USACE

According to USACE, the project calls for the use of a hopper dredge in the Sandbridge shoal borrow site A and the southern borrow site, and placement at Sandbridge Beach for beach renourishment activities.

The project will see around 2 million cubic yards of sand dredged and deposited on to the Sandbridge Beach shoreline.

Sandbridge Beach is a natural sacrificial barrier designed to absorb wave energy during coastal storms and naturally erode away over time, requiring maintenance through renourishment.

Last replenished in 2020 using the Sandbridge Tax Increment Financing District and Sandbridge Special Service District Funds, the $20.6 million project prevented more than $140 million in damage.

Next replenishment is planned for late 2026 (between September 1st and November 14th) with an expected $22 million federal contribution.

