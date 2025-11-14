Back to overview
Busselton beach nourishment works to turn the tide on erosion

Beach Nourishment
November 14, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The City of Busselton (WA) will be undertaking a series of scheduled sand nourishment and beach maintenance works across several local sites in the coming weeks.

Photo courtesy of the City of Busselton

These works are part of ongoing efforts to maintain beach accessibility and protect coastal areas from erosion.

Stage 1 of the works will include construction of 5 low profile GSC Groynes, typically of 40m length, and beach nourishment at Dunsborough, Abbey Boat Ramp and Broadwater Beach with imported sand (7,500m3). The works are due to be completed by mid-December 2025.

Stage 2 of the works is scheduled for February 2026 and due to be completed by the end of March 2026. This will include construction of 2 low profile GSC Groynes, typically of 40m length, beach nourishment in the amount of approx. 3,000m3 and beach cleanup.

