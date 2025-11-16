Back to overview
Home Dredging Today GLDD wins $14.6 million Jensen Beach contract

GLDD wins $14.6 million Jensen Beach contract

Coastal Protection
November 16, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. LLC, from Houston, Texas, has won a firm-fixed-price contract for construction of a dune and beach berm along approximately 4 miles of shoreline in Martin County.

photo courtesy of GLDD

The amount of this contract is $14.6 million. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) said.

Work will be performed in Jensen Beach, Florida, with an estimated completion date of May 30, 2026.

According to DoD, fiscal 2023 funds in the amount of $14,642,900 were obligated at the time of the award.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District, is the contracting activity.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles