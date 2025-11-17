Back to overview
Home Dredging Today PHOTO OF THE DAY: Hopper dredge Stuyvesant at Sunken Island

Coastal Protection
November 17, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Dutra has just released a photo of the hopper dredge Stuyvesant in action, pumping off dredged material for beneficial reuse at a living shoreline breakwater and bird sanctuary on Sunken Island, Tampa, FL. 

Photo taken by Erik Peterson

A living shoreline is a nature-based method for stabilizing a shoreline and protecting it from erosion.

Living shorelines are sometimes referred to as green or soft shorelines. Unlike traditional “hard” shoreline stabilization techniques, such as concrete seawalls, living shorelines are made of natural materials such as plants, sand, rock or oyster shells. 

Because they incorporate natural elements, living shorelines provide environmental benefits such as habitat for fish and wildlife. They can also become more stable over time, as the plants and roots grow. 

