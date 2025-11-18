Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Equipment arriving for the North Myrtle Beach renourishment project

Equipment arriving for the North Myrtle Beach renourishment project

Beach Nourishment
November 18, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Beach nourishment across the North Strand has officially begun, according to the City of North Myrtle Beach.

Photo courtesy of the North Myrtle Beach

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the contractor started offshore equipment mobilization this past weekend on November 15. Other types of mobilization will continue to take place throughout the month of November and December, with the dredge set-up starting December 11.

Under the plan, Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Company will first pump sand at the north end of the project area and proceed southward over an estimated 59-day period, spanning December and January.

The $72 million project will place two million cubic yards of material to renourish the 26 miles of Myrtle Beach coastline. The renourishment, funded entirely by the Army Corps, will help reduce the risk to life and infrastructure behind the dunes along the Grand Strand.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles