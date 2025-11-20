Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Curtin Maritime to dredge Baltimore Harbor this winter

Dredging
November 20, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Curtin Maritime Corp. has won a $22.6 million USACE contract for Baltimore Harbor maintenance dredging.

Photo courtesy of USACE

The project includes maintenance dredging of over 1,000,000 cubic yards from the deep-draft federal navigation channels serving the Port of Baltimore.

The dredging will be performed by a clamshell/bucket dredge between December 2025 through March 2026.

Most of the material removed from the Port of Baltimore will be reused for ecosystem restoration at Poplar Island.

