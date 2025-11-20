Dredging about to begin at Jurien Bay

Back to overview
November 20, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The Department of Transport (WA) is about to commence maintenance dredging works at Jurien Bay Boat Harbour.

Photo courtesy of the DoT

Officials advised mariners that the dredging at Jurien Bay Boat Harbour will commence this month and will proceed until approximately Mid-April 2026.

The work will remove the seaweed and deepen navigation channels, assist navigation, improve water quality and restore natural tidal flushing.

The dredging will be carried out by the cutter suction dredge “Kingston”, with the dredge taking the material to the offshore spoil ground.

