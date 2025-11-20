USACE gearing up for the Arthur Kill 35-foot reach project

Back to overview
Dredging
November 20, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New York District is proposing to perform maintenance dredging of the shoals in New York and New Jersey Channels – Arthur Kill 35-foot Reach.

Photo courtesy of USACE

The proposed Arthur Kill 35-foot Reach Federal Navigation Project includes removal of approximately 150,000 cubic yards of dredge material from the critical shoal area.

According to the Corps, the material will be dredged and subsequently placed at a suitable, contractor provided, state permitted upland placement site(s).

The Arthur Kill 35-foot Reach was last dredged in 2021 with 192,660 CY of selected shoals removed from this section of the Federal Navigation Project.

The maintenance dredging of the Arthur Kill is anticipated to occur in the summer/fall of 2026.

